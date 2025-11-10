Parents & activists rally at India Gate, demand clean air for Delhi’s children

new delhi: Growing public outrage over Delhi’s hazardous air quality spilled onto the streets on Sunday, as scores of parents and environmental activists gathered near India Gate to demand urgent government intervention to curb rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

Carrying placards reading “Saaf Hawa Hamara Adhikaar” (Clean Air is Our Right), protesters urged both citizens and authorities to take collective responsibility for Delhi’s toxic air, which continues to pose severe health risks, particularly to children. The demonstrators many of them mothers accompanied by young children voiced concern over the long-term damage being caused by prolonged exposure to polluted air.

“Every third child in Delhi already suffers from respiratory ailments. We cannot remain silent while our kids are forced to breathe poison,” said environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari, who joined the protest. Participants demanded stricter enforcement of anti-pollution measures, curbs on vehicular emissions, and a permanent mechanism to monitor industrial pollutants.

Police, however, restricted the gathering citing security reasons and absence of prior permission, detaining a few participants temporarily.

The protest reflects a rising tide of civic frustration as Delhi’s Air Quality Index once again slipped into the “severe” category.