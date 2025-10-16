Parcel services curtailed in Delhi ahead of Diwali rush

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railway has announced temporary restrictions on parcel services across Delhi to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the Deepawali and Chhath festivals. The restrictions will apply at New Delhi, Delhi, and Anand Vihar Terminal stations from October 17 to 26, while departmental parcel bookings will be suspended from October 15 to 26.

The order covers all parcel transactions, including leased SLRs (seating-cum-luggage rakes), AGCs (assistant goods compartments), and VPs (parcel vans), for both inward and outward movements. It will also be enforced on trains passing through Delhi that have scheduled halts for

loading or unloading.

Parcel godowns and platforms are to remain free of packages throughout this period. Passengers may,

however, carry personal luggage in passenger coaches, and the booking of registered newspapers and magazines will continue after

completing the necessary formalities.