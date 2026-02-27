Parcel booking curbs at New Delhi, Anand Vihar terminals

New Delhi: In view of the expected surge in passenger traffic during Holi, railway authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on parcel booking at New Delhi Railway Station and Anand Vihar Terminal from March 1 to March 3, 2026.

According to an official notification, all types of parcel booking — including outward leased SLRs and outward railway parcel bookings — will remain suspended on trains originating from New Delhi Railway Station from platforms 6/7, 8/9 and 14/15. Similar restrictions will apply at Anand Vihar Terminal on platforms 2/3.

The curbs will also extend to passing trains originating from other divisions that have scheduled stoppages for loading and unloading at these specified platforms. Officials said the measures are aimed at managing the festival rush and ensuring passenger safety. However, personal luggage will be permitted in passenger coaches.