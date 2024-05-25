‘Panther-Claw’ Op: Rohini Police nabs gang member in extortion case

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough under the operation “Panther-Claw,” the Special Staff of Rohini District nabbed Naveen, an active member of the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya and Mohit aka Chichad gang, in connection with an extortion case, the officials informed on Friday.

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu DCP Rohini stated that the arrest follows the registration of an FIR under Section 384 IPC on May 20, after the complainant received a threatening call demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore on May 19. The caller, who identified himself as a member of the Tillu Tajpuriya and Mohit aka Chichad gang, threatened severe consequences if the ransom was not paid.

Through meticulous technical analysis and scrutiny of CCTV footages, the team identified the suspect as Naveen, a resident of Karala, Delhi. Leveraging technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police zeroed in on Naveen and apprehended him based on secret information Sidhu mentioned.

Upon sustained interrogation, Naveen confessed his involvement in the extortion case, revealing that he orchestrated the funds for the gang through extortion activities. Sidhu confirmed that he also provided information about his accomplices, prompting ongoing raids at potential hideouts to capture more offenders.