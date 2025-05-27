Pankaj Singh directs urgent road repairs, cleanliness in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: In a focused push to improve civic amenities and infrastructure in West Delhi, Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh held a high-level review meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess ongoing development and cleanliness efforts in Vikaspuri and surrounding regions.

Emphasising the urgency of the work, Singh instructed officials to submit a “detailed status report within a week” on the progress of cleanliness drives and development projects.

He paid special attention to the condition of the busy Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, directing authorities to carry out “immediate removal of filth and debris” and maintain consistent cleanliness in the stretch.

Addressing residents’ concerns about waterlogging during the monsoon, the Minister highlighted the need for efficient drainage solutions. “Drains and sewers must be cleaned promptly using Super Sucker machines to prevent flooding and ensure commuter convenience,” he said.

Singh also took stock of the footpaths in the area, instructing officials to begin necessary repairs to make them “safe, accessible, and commuter-friendly.”

During the review, pothole-ridden roads emerged as another key concern.

The Minister ordered quick repairs to ensure “smoother and safer vehicular movement” across the Vikaspuri

assembly area.

He also directed PWD to assess and fix damaged or missing road signage to improve traffic flow

and public safety.

Reaffirming the Delhi government’s commitment to urban development, Singh said residents of Vikaspuri and nearby areas deserve improved infrastructure.

The meeting underscored plans for swift, accountable action ahead of the monsoon, aiming to ensure cleaner roads and safer travel for all Delhiites.