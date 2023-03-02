Panel orders revision of GGSIU’s fee structure

The SC/ST Welfare Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has ordered a revision of fee structure and audit of colleges affiliated with the Guru

Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

A meeting of the Delhi Legislative Assembly committee set up for the welfare of students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi.

The committee had summoned the higher education department of the Delhi government and the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIU) administration to discuss the issue of higher fee structure and lack of fee concession to SC and ST students in the university and its affiliated colleges.