Panel formed to discuss issues relating to redevelopment of Esplanade

Kolkata: A 12-member consultative committee was proposed to be constituted with Kolkata Municipal Commission (KMC) commissioner as its chairman to discuss various issues relating to the redevelopment of Esplanade and shifting the bus terminus from there.



This committee includes all the stakeholders including, state transport secretary as member convenor, PWD secretary, KMDA CEO, Colonel Q Land, GOC of Bengal sub area, joint CP (traffic) of Kolkata police, UDMA special secretary, RVNL official, KMRCL officials, Metro officials and an official of Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).

Recently, a meeting was conducted with the stakeholders by chief cecretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi. During the meeting, it was submitted that a presentation was made by senior DGM of RITES Priyanka Kataria with a three-tier miniature model of the proposed development plan for Esplanade. The presentation included ingress/egress plans, comprehensive commuter dispersal plan, provision of a small underground terminus, a common plaza and a car parking place.

Kataria had raised the issue of tram track diversion and unauthorised occupations at the B C Roy Market in the terminus area. She had also broached the issue of rehabilitation of the alleged unauthorised occupants. Meanwhile, the state transport secretary had suggested route rationalisation and shifting of some of the inter-city bus services to suitably identified locations for decongesting the Esplanade area, subject to consultations with the concerned stakeholders.

Various infrastructural changes have taken place at Esplanade since the 2016 master plan made by RITES, the consultant agency. The chief secretary requested RITES to place the new road map, a revised plan for the relocation of Esplanade bus terminus after consultation with all the stakeholders, which needs to be submitted within three months along with a dispersal plan and a rough cost estimate.