Panel formed for conservation, proper functionality of Jantar Mantar: ASI to HC

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Delhi High Court that an expert committee has been formed for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory here.



The court said it “reasonably” expects the committee to hold its meeting at the earliest for taking steps towards the preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument and sought a status report indicating the measures taken by it in this regard.

The court’s order came on a contempt petition seeking action against authorities for the non-compliance of a September 2010 high court order, in which the ASI had given an undertaking that Jantar Mantar shall be made functional and be restored to its original glory to the best of its ability.

Earlier this year, the court had directed the ASI to file a report regarding the existing status of the functionality of the instruments at Jantar Mantar.

In an affidavit filed in the matter, the ASI sought eight weeks’ time for setting up a meeting of the new committee and to furnish the recommendations for conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument.

“It is stated in this affidavit that the ASI has constituted a fresh expert committee for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory. It is prayed in the said affidavit by the respondent, ASI, that eight weeks’ time be granted for setting up a ‘meeting’ of the new committee and to furnish to this court the required recommendations to carry out conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument,” the court said in its order passed on April 24.