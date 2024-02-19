Pandal collapse: 11 discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Following the incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) where a temporary structure being erected for a wedding function collapsed, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has provided an update on the medical status of the victims.

The trauma center at AIIMS received a total of 18 patients from the JLN Stadium incident. Out of these, 11 patients were discharged after receiving necessary treatment, while 7 patients were admitted for further care. Among the admitted patients, 4 are under the care of the trauma surgery department, 2 are receiving treatment in the orthopedics department, and 1 patient is undergoing neurosurgery. All patients are reported to be in stable condition and have undergone the required medical procedures. Medical officials at AIIMS stated that they remain committed to providing the best possible medical care to all those affected by the unfortunate incident.