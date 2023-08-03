Pan-India gang of luxury car thieves busted, 14 nabbed

: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an inter-state gang involved in the theft of luxury cars. The operation resulted in the arrest of 14 gang members and the recovery of an impressive cache of stolen vehicles and related paraphernalia.

The targeted criminal syndicate, notorious for its luxury car heists, was under close scrutiny by the Crime Branch. Analysis of crime trends revealed that high-end luxury cars like Toyota, Baleno, and Seltos, were the primary focus of the auto lifters.

Under the direction of Deputy Police Commissioner Satish Kumar, teams from Eastern Range-I and Western Range-I were deployed to delve into the criminal network.

Their mission was to study the patterns of the thefts and dismantle the organised operation, analysis of GPS data, Call Detail Records, and human surveillance feedback helped. Working in coordination, the two teams garnered specific intelligence about stolen luxury cars being trafficked to various

regions, including southern, western, and northwestern parts of India.

Seven individuals involved in the buying and selling of stolen vehicles were arrested, and a cache of 18 stolen luxury vehicles, along with fake number plates and forged registration certificates, was seized from multiple locations including Goa, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The Western Range-I/Crime Branch team apprehended seven individuals, including two auto lifters, in the Delhi-NCR region. The team also seized seven stolen vehicles, 16 tampered engines, forged high-security number plates, and other tools used for forging number plates from various locations including Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

The operation was a collaborative effort led by Inspector Ashish Sharma and his dedicated team.