'Palam murder accused showed no remorse & threatened me'

Twenty-five-year-old Keshav who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing his parents and two other relatives issued a death threat to his cousin just before the police took him in custody.



It was Kuldeep Saini (26) who caught Keshav while he was trying to flee after the killings and handed him over to the police. "When I come out of jail, it will be your turn," he warned Saini without showing any remorse.

Keshav is a drug addict and allegedly killed his sister and grandmother along with his parents at their residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area at 10 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

Saini said and Keshav's families lived on different floors of the same building.

"Around 10 pm, I heard my cousin Urvashi (Keshav's sister) calling my name and screaming for help. When I went upstairs, I saw that the gate just outside the main door was locked and there was silence.

"I knocked the door and asked Keshav to open it. But he insisted that I leave as it was their family matter," he recalled.

Saini said he later saw Keshav trying to flee on a scooter, but managed to get hold of him and handed him over to the police.

"When the police were taking him away, he told me that he will be in jail for 10 to 15 years and when he finishes his term, he would kill me," Saini said.

He said he and his parents opened the gate outside Keshav's main door after cutting the iron mesh and found their grandmother and Urvashi lying in a pool of blood in one room, and his Keshav's parents dead in the washroom.

Keshav used to fight with his family demanding money for drugs. Tuesday, too, he had an argument with his mother, Saini said.

He also said Keshav had a criminal history.