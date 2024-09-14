Palam 360 Khap to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ on Sunday

NEW DELHI: In a bid to draw attention of the government towards lack of basic infrastructure facilities, woes of residents owing to improper drainage and sewerage systems in Delhi’s villages, the rural leaders of the Khap Panchayats, led by the Palam 360 Khap, plan to hold a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the head of Palam 360 Khap Chaudhary Surender Solanki said that he has been in touch with the farmers across all the villages of Delhi, garnering their support for their cause.

He outlined a number of crucial issues concerning city’s villages and demands put forward by the Khap. Their demands include beginning of land mutation, ownership rights to the poor farmers who were allotted land under section 74/4, allotment of alternative plots as per government scheme to those whose lands had been acquired, granting of ownership rights for the ancestral property to the villagers without any stamp duty under the Swamitva Scheme of the government.

He demanded that sealing and demolition drives in the villages must be stopped immediately and the development should turn the villages into smart villages. Solanki said MCD’s interference in villages should be stopped, power company’s bullying in villages should be stopped and meters be installed in villages without further delay.