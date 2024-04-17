Pakistani woman summoned as first husband goes to Noida court

GREATER NOIDA: A family court in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has summoned Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India via Nepal with her children to live with her lover Sachin Meena, a native of Rabupura area in Greater Noida. The court has asked her to appear before the court on May 27. Seema’s first husband Ghulam Haider, a native of Karachi, Pakistan, had moved the Noida court through an Indian lawyer, challenging her marriage with Sachin. Terming the marriage as non valid, Haider has sought custody of his four children.



In his petition, Haider has also challenged his children’s religious conversion. He also challenged Seema and Sachin of cheating him. Ghulam’s lawyer claimed that Seema had not taken divorce from him before she came to India along with her four minor children through Nepal. His legal team had applied the CrPC’s Section 156 (3), which allows a magistrate to order an investigation. Haider approached a Pakistani lawyer Ansar Burney.