Pak woman sold house for Rs 12L, came to India to marry lover: Cops

Greater Noida: Following sustained interrogation of three arrested persons including the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday said the mother of four had come to India to marry her lover after selling her house in Pakistan for Rs 12 lakh.



The woman named Seema Ghulam Haider, aged around 28 and is a resident of Jekhmabad in Sind province of Pakistan, came in contact with Sachin Kumar (22), a daily wager and resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida, while playing the online game PUBG-Battlegrounds.

Both developed feelings for each other and the woman along with her four minor children left her husband and came from Pakistan illegally via Nepal without a valid visa.

The matter was exposed when they contacted a lawyer for court marriage who eventually informed the police. However, both of them went on the run and were arrested on Monday along with Sachin’s father as he already knew that the woman is a resident of Pakistan and helped her hide in the house, said police officials.

“The woman came in contact with Sachin in 2019 while playing PUBG and both started chatting on Instagram and Whastapp. They frequently talked over phone and she came closer to Sachin as her relationship was not going well with her husband. Both of them met for the first time in March 2023 when they reached Kathmandu in Nepal and stayed there for seven days. She went back and again came to India via Nepal along with her four minor children and was staying here since May 13,” said Saad Miyan Khan, DCP, Greater Noida.

Police said that Seema was married to Ghulam Haider, who works as labourer and installs tiles in Karachi. The couple had four minor children, three girls and a boy, all aged between two to seven years, but in 2019 Ghulam went to Saudi Arabia leaving Seema behind after which she developed feelings for Sachin.

Police have recovered a Pakistani passport of the woman and her children, marriage certificate and other documents. “All the details have been shared with UP-ATS and other agencies and her mobile phone has been sent for forensic test. Further investigation is underway,” added DCP Khan.