Pak woman Seema Haider, Sachin Meena welcome baby girl in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: A Pakistani national, Seema Haider, and her Indian spouse, Sachin Meena, welcomed a baby girl at a private hospital in Greater Noida at 4 am on Tuesday. The legal representative of Seema Haider, AP Singh, confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are healthy.

Singh shared his elation about the birth, saying, “For those who love Seema and Sachin, this is a moment of celebration.

“Today is a joyful occasion for the entire country and the world. A daughter has been born, and both mother and child are in perfect health. All medical reports are normal, and everything is fine.”

The parents are seeking public participation in selecting a name for their daughter. Singh announced that they are inviting name suggestions from people worldwide, particularly those rooted in Indian traditions, through social media platforms. The name receiving the highest number of votes will be selected.

Seema Haider, a mother of four from Sindh, Pakistan, illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023 to be with Sachin Meena. Arrested but later bailed, she converted to

Hinduism and married him. Now in Greater Noida, they seek legal residency amid ongoing challenges.