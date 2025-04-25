Pahalgam attack: Chhattisgarh CM Sai attends victim’s funeral

Raipur: Pakistan will have to pay the price for the Pahalgam terror attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday as he attended the funeral of a Raipur-based businessman killed in the tragedy.

Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma lent their shoulders to the mortal remains of Dinesh Mirania, who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in south Kashmir when he was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife and two children on Tuesday.

A large number of people followed the funeral cortege of the businessman from his home in Samta Colony to the crematorium in Purani Basti while chanting patriotic as well as anti-Pakistan slogans.

Mirania’s 18-year-old son Shaurya lit the funeral pyre.

Chief Minister Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister OP Choudhary, state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo, former Congress MLA Kuldeep Juneja, other politicians, senior administration and police officials and people from different walks of life bid an emotional farewell to him.

Paying tribute to Mirania, Sai said his “sacrifice will not go in vain and Pakistan has to pay the price for the (terror) act”.

He also said a road or a square in Raipur will be named after Mirania.

“Terrorists have committed a cowardly act in Kashmir and shot unarmed people. We strongly condemn their cowardly act,” he said.