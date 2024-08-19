Padyatra: Sisodia gets enthusiastic reception in Deoli

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia received an enthusiastic reception in the Deoli Assembly constituency on the third day of his padyatra. The event underscored his continued popularity and his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly targeting Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership.



Sisodia’s padyatra, which commenced from Greater Kailash on August 16 and passed through Patparganj before reaching Deoli, has been marked by strong support from local residents. In Deoli, the former Deputy Chief Minister was greeted with traditional honours including a turban and a sword. Children, who had been eagerly awaiting his arrival, presented him with roses and posters that read “Welcome Back Manish Sisodia Sir.”

During his address to the crowd, Sisodia reflected on his imprisonment, stating, “BJP put us in jail fearing Arvind Kejriwal’s work.” He reiterated that his time in jail was a direct consequence of the BJP’s attempt to undermine the achievements of the Delhi government, which he claims were unprecedented in their scope. “Even in 20-20 years of BJP-ruled states, as much work was not done as Arvind Kejriwal did in 7-8 years,” Sisodia asserted.

Sisodia also highlighted the contrast between Delhi’s achievements under the Kejriwal government and those of BJP-ruled states. “Arvind Kejriwal is only Chief Minister in the whole country, who

has brought electricity bill to zero,” he noted, emphasising the administration’s focus on public welfare initiatives such as free electricity, water, and women’s bus travel.

Addressing the issue of corruption allegations against him and his colleagues, Sisodia claimed, “ED-CBI raided our house, bank locker, ancestral village and everywhere else, but nothing was found except ‘Jhunjhuna’.” He criticized the investigation as baseless, arguing that the charges were fabricated to prevent their bail. “We were put in jail by imposing sections applicable on terrorists so that we don’t get bail, but truth can’t be kept inside for long,” he stated.

Sisodia also spoke about the support he and Kejriwal received from the public during their legal battles. “I am getting calls from all over the country,” he said, expressing gratitude for the public’s prayers and support. He urged continued prayers for Kejriwal, believing that the Chief Minister would soon be released. “There is delay in God’s house but no injustice,” Sisodia affirmed, expressing confidence that Kejriwal would also be exonerated.