‘Padyatra’: Manish Sisodia receives rousing welcome in Shahdara

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s ongoing ‘padyatra’ reached Shahdara Assembly constituency on Thursday, marking the 11th day of his journey. The event was met with overwhelming public support as locals showed their affection through various gestures, including traditional ‘tika’ ceremonies and the presentation of religious icons.



Sisodia, who was recently released from a 17-month imprisonment, took the opportunity to address his supporters and criticise the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sisodia contended that the BJP was alarmed by the achievements of the Kejriwal government, such as the development of schools, Mohalla Clinics,

and zero electricity bills, which he believes led to their decision to imprison him and other

party members.

The ‘padyatra’, which began on August 16 from Greater Kailash and aims to cover all Delhi constituencies, has garnered substantial public support. In Shahdara, supporters chanted slogans like “Manish Sisodia has arrived, Kejriwal will come too” and “Corruption’s only end is Kejriwal.” Sisodia expressed his gratitude to the people, stating, “I thank all of you for fighting the battle of 17 months. Though I was in jail, you fought the real battle outside.”

Sisodia criticizsed the BJP for its governance in other states, highlighting that despite years in power, the party failed to deliver on essential services like affordable electricity and education. “The BJP, which has governed states like Gujarat for 20 years, has only increased electricity rates and failed to build schools,” he said.