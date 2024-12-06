Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty joins AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a significant move, as renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, known for his selfless services in cremating unclaimed bodies and providing ambulance services, has officially joined the party. The announcement was made by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who welcomed Shunty into the fold with the party’s signature cap and scarf. The move is seen as a major jolt to the BJP,

which Shunty had once been associated with during his political career.

Arvind Kejriwal praised Shunty for his outstanding humanitarian efforts, particularly his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It brings me immense joy to welcome Jitender Singh Shunty to the AAP today. Jitender Singh Shunty needs no introduction. He is renowned not just in Delhi or across the country but also internationally for his exceptional contributions to social service. For the past 39 years, he has dedicated himself selflessly to serving society,” Kejriwal stated.

Shunty, often referred to as the ‘Ambulance Man’ for his tireless work in transporting the deceased for dignified cremation, has ensured the respectful cremation of over 70,000 bodies. Kejriwal further highlighted the importance of his work, especially in a society where the deceased are often overlooked. “Most people do not think about the deceased because they do not bring votes. After all, once a person passes away, they cease to be of any political relevance. However, it takes a compassionate and noble soul with a beating heart to care for them,”

Kejriwal said.

Shunty’s efforts during the pandemic were particularly commendable.