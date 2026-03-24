PAC tables report on excise policy, cites losses from waiver and gaps

New Delhi: A report of the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), tabled on Monday, has flagged losses of Rs 890 crore due to failure to re-tender surrendered liquor shop licences, along with an additional Rs 144 crore loss linked to licence fee waivers under the excise policy 2021–22.

Presenting the report, PAC chairman Ajay Mahawar said it is based on findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and action taken notes of the excise department, ensuring that it does not interfere with ongoing investigations or legal proceedings.

The CAG audit on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, originally tabled in the Assembly in February 2022, had pointed to several discrepancies in the way the excise department monitored and implemented the policy.

The total financial implication of the audit findings was estimated at around Rs 2,026.91 crore.

According to the PAC report, 19 zonal licences were surrendered before the policy ended in August 2022. However, no re-tendering process was initiated to operationalise retail vends in these zones, resulting in a loss of Rs 890.15 crore.

The excise department, in its action taken note, stated that it had sought directions for re-tendering licences for 2022–23 through multiple communications in February, March and April 2022, but did not receive any response from the then government or competent authority.

The report also highlighted a Rs 144 crore loss due to what the CAG described as an “irregular” waiver of licence fees granted during the COVID-19 lockdown period, despite reservations raised by both the excise and finance departments. The waiver was later approved by the Cabinet in July 2022.

The excise policy was eventually withdrawn after a CBI inquiry was recommended by then Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.