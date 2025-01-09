OYO says Gzb Police cracks down on 50 unauthorised hotels

GHAZIABAD: Travel booking platform OYO on Wednesday said the Ghaziabad Police has sealed over 50 hotels that were ‘fraudulently’ using its branding.

The police have also submitted a report to the licensing authority following a complaint filed by the company against these establishments, OYO said in a statement. In the statement, OYO said, the company and Ghaziabad Police have launched a joint operation to “crack down on unauthorised hotels fraudulently using OYO’s branding”.

OYO’s legal action led to police sealing unauthorised hotels using its branding in Ghaziabad.

The company emphasised its partnership with law enforcement to safeguard its brand integrity. OYO also introduced a new check-in policy for partner hotels in Meerut, requiring couples to show valid proof of relationship.