Oxygen and BiPAP support sent to high-altitude troops

New Delhi: In a move underscoring its commitment to national service and the welfare of armed forces personnel, the Delhi government has provided critical oxygen support equipment to troops deployed in high-altitude and inhospitable regions where low oxygen levels pose serious health risks. Acting under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has facilitated the supply of 25 oxygen concentrators and 25

BiPAP machines to a medical regiment stationed in extreme terrain.

The equipment was provided on the request of the concerned regiment and coordinated through the Oxygen Branch of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Officials said the decision was taken keeping national interest and the health needs of troops operating under harsh climatic and geographical conditions at the forefront.

Troops deployed at high altitudes are vulnerable to hypoxia and other oxygen-related complications due to reduced atmospheric oxygen levels. Access to timely respiratory support is crucial not only for emergency medical care but also for maintaining operational readiness in such challenging environments. The supplied equipment will be used strictly for medical support and emergency situations, with the receiving unit responsible for its proper maintenance, judicious use and accountability as per established protocols. mpost