Ownership rights of agri land in urbanised villages to be recorded on inheritance basis: L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Tuesday announced that ownership rights of agricultural land in urbanised villages of the national Capital will be recorded on the basis of inheritance, Raj Niwas officials said.



Saxena, who has been frequently visiting villages in Delhi, was presented with this demand and related grievances in every single village that he visited. Apart from this, several civic society organisations have demanded the same, the officials said.

In the Samvaad organised at Raj Niwas with residents of villages in Delhi, the primary demand that emerged was on mutation and a delegation of all seven MPs from Delhi had met the L-G and presented a representation on the same, they said.

The L-G also laid the foundation stone for 41 new projects and inaugurated seven projects spread across 18 villages of northwest Delhi under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA).

During the ceremony, the Namo Drone Didi Scheme and domestic PNG in 21 villages of northwest Delhi were also inaugurated, they said. Addressing the event, the L-G said, “Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the day will go down as a historic day for the villages of Delhi.

“I want to tell you that from today onwards, mutation of agricultural land in the urbanised villages of Delhi on the basis of inheritance will now be done by the revenue authorities as it used to be done earlier.”

He said that this work would be started by setting up camps in the villages this week.

On the occasion, sports icons - Sharad Kumar, silver medallist para jumper at 2024 Paralympics and Ravi Dahiya, silver medallist wrestler at 2020 Olympics were also felicitated, the officials said. The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, launched in December 2023, is a key step towards providing better amenities to rural Delhi.

Till date, 573 projects worth Rs 523 crore have been sanctioned, with funds of about Rs 960 crore transferred to DDA for development works in various villages. Out of these, 89 projects are being executed by the DDA. While DDA is a nodal agency, it is working in sync with various civic agencies like MCD, I&FC, etc to effectively implement the project, they said. The Abhiyan focuses on enhancing the living conditions in villages of Delhi by providing vital civic amenities.

Earlier this month, Saxena had launched 22 projects in 18 villages of southwest Delhi, while last week he laid foundation stones for 47 projects in 29 villages of north Delhi.

The developmental works launched today will cover villages across northwest Delhi, under the subdivisions of Kanjhawala, Rohini, and Saraswati Vihar. The ‘NaMo Drone Didi Scheme’, launched in the northwest district on Tuesday, will not only empower women

but will also become a source of livelihood for their families, they added.