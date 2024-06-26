Owner of IT firm and managment booked

GREATER NOIDA: Police have booked the owners and management of the Greater Noida-based Information Technology company where three maintenance workers died from drowning, an officer said on Tuesday. Three workers had on Monday allegedly drowned in the water tank of a sewage treatment plant on the campus of Coforge, formerly known as NIIT, located in the Techzone area of Greater Noida.

The dead were identified as Mohit (22), Hargovind (26), and Ankit Kumar (21). Rahul Singh, brother of Mohit, filed a complaint with the local Ecotech 1 Police Station late Monday night, leading to a case under IPC section 304A (negligence not amounting to culpable homicide), according to an officer. The FIR named “owners/officers/management” of NIIT Coforge without specifying individuals. Rahul Singh alleged the company lacked adequate safety equipment for STP workers, leading to the deaths of three workers.

He stated, “The negligence of the owners, officers, and management of the company is solely responsible.”