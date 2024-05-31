Owner & doctor sent to 14-day custody

NEW DELHI: A metropolitan court in New Delhi has sent the owner and on-duty doctor of a private hospital to 14 days judicial custody following a fire incident that claimed the lives of seven newborns and injured five. Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Aaksh face charges under IPC sections, including 336 (endangering life), 304A (causing death by negligence), and culpable homicide.

The fire occurred at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Vivek Vihar. The hospital was allegedly operating illegally with an expired license and lacked clearance from the fire department.

Dr Aaksh has filed a bail plea, scheduled for June 3.

They were arrested on

Sunday and previously remanded in police custody on May 27.