Overcast skies bring relief from brutal heat

Overcast skies and gusty winds on Wednesday brought relief from the punishing heat in Delhi and temperatures are predicted to drop further due to intermittent rain over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, a departure of five degrees.

Under the influence of a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region, thunderstorms and intermittent rain are predicted in northwest India, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, over the next two to three days.

This will bring the maximum temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Below-normal maximum temperatures are predicted until May 30.

A heat wave scorched parts of Delhi on Tuesday with seven of the 22 weather stations in the national capital recording maximum temperatures above the 45-degree-Celsius mark, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

The heat wave sent the peak power demand in Delhi up to 6,916 MW on Tuesday, the highest so far this season, officials said.

The city recorded a peak power demand of 7,695 MW last summer and it might reach 8,100 MW this year, they said. The maximum temperature at a few places, including Najafgarh (46.7 degrees Celsius), breached the 46-degree mark for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius — three notches above normal.

The mercury had soared to 45.1 degrees Celsius at Ridge in central Delhi, 45.2 degrees at Jafarpur, 45.2 degrees at Narela, 46.1 degrees at Pitampura, 45.7 degrees at Pusa, and 46.2 degrees at Sports Complex.