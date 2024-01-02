Overage vehicles to be allowed to pass through Delhi if DC permits, says govt

New Delhi: Overage vehicles one way to other states crossing Delhi might be able to traverse through the national capital without being impounded, if a deputy commissioner rank official is convinced with the documents furnished by the driver.



This, along with many other features, is part of the Delhi government’s policy for the release of overage vehicles impounded by the Transport Department. The policy is likely to be notified this month.

The Delhi High Court had asked the city government to frame a policy on dealing with such vehicles when owners are willing to give an assurance that these would not be used in the national capital.

“The policy has been finalised and the file was sent to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who had suggested some corrections. After the Transport department makes the changes, the file will be again sent to the minister and subsequently, the process for the notification of the policy will be started. The process is likely to be completed this month,” said an official.

The department plans to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers for releasing the impounded vehicles, he added.

These vehicles were impounded by the enforcement teams for either being parked in a public space or driven on public roads, the person added.

“... if the vehicle is impounded again, it will

directly be sent for scrapping and there will be no second chances,” he said.

Earlier, overage vehicles from other states passing through Delhi were impounded, he said.

“But now if such a thing happens, an official not below the rank of deputy commissioner will have the power to allow the vehicle to go provided he is satisfied with the documents and other details furnished by the driver.

“We are not giving that power to the enforcement officer but to a senior official who will study the documents,” the official added.

The government will also provide a window of six-to-12 months to people to get a no-objection certificate from the department to shift their vehicles outside Delhi if they do not want them scrapped.

People will be required to give an undertaking that they will not park their vehicles in public spaces or ply those on the roads.

Earlier officials said, the Delhi government plans to make the document submission process for overage vehicles completely faceless to ensure transparency.

At least 50 lakh such vehicles were deregistered between January and October last year. More than 15,000 such vehicles have been impounded till now, they had said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.