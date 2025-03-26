Over Rs 900 cr for slum development

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an allocation of more than Rs 900 crore for providing basic amenities in slum clusters as she accused the previous AAP government of building a “Sheesh Mahal” and neglecting the needs of slumdwellers. She also took a jibe at the opposition AAP MLAs, saying in a lighter vein that the “Sheesh Mahal” would be included in Delhi’s tourism circuit. The BJP — which returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years — built its poll campaign narrative around corruption to corner AAP and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, dubbing the former chief minister’s official residence a “Sheesh Mahal” for its “lavishness”. The BJP has already announced that its chief minister would not reside in the bungalow and that it would be put to some other public use.