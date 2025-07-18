Over Rs 238 cr released to NCR cities under EPC funds for clean-air action plans: RTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released more than Rs 238 crore to nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the NCR as part of its efforts to support city-level air pollution control under the Environment Protection Charge (EPC) funds, an RTI reply has revealed.

The funds were disbursed to ULBs in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi through the respective state pollution control boards (SPCBs), according to the reply provided by the CPCB’s air quality management division to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on June 17.

Additionally, the release of Rs 18.56 crore for seven other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) -- Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Daruhera, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat -- is currently under process through the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the reply said.

The funds are meant to serve as gap-funding support for implementing the city action plans for air-quality improvement.

According to the CPCB’s guidelines, three-fourths of the annual EPC funds are earmarked for such initiatives across 19 NCR cities.

In response to a query regarding projects under the EPC funds, the CPCB said it releases money to urban bodies as and when work orders are received for activities, such as the procurement of mechanical road-sweeping machines (MRSMs), anti-smog guns (ASGs) and pavement and road-improvement work. The RTI query was filed by Dehradun-based activist Amit Gupta, who said a significant amount remains unused under the EPC and EC funds. “It is high time that the CPCB starts using these funds effectively for pollution control,” he said.

He also pointed out that the peak pollution season is just three months away and emphasised that the EPC and EC funds could be effectively utilised to control pollution in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas. “I hope that the CPCB will ensure more transparency in the use of these funds,” Gupta added.

The reply also highlighted a major push to curb stubble burning by incentivising cleaner alternatives.

Apart from infrastructure and mitigation efforts, the CPCB said it is also considering proposals for scientific studies related to air-quality assessment, pollution modelling, mitigation technologies and the health impacts of air pollution under the EPC funding.