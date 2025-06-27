Over half a dozen IAS officers get new roles in Delhi government

NEW DELHI: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi government has assigned important charges to over half a dozen senior IAS officers in different departments.

Bipul Pathak, 1992 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been posted as additional chief secretary (finance and planning) and will also have additional charge of secretary (industries) and chairman (DSIIDC), said a Services Department order issued on Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary (urban development) Prashant Goyal (1993 IAS) will hold the post of financial commissioner from July 1, it said.

Sandeep Kumar (1997), transferred from Lakshadweep, will hold the post of principal secretary (vigilance) and also the additional charges of principal secretaries of administrative reforms and environment and forest departments.

Other officers given new postings include Pandurang Pole (2004), who will have an additional charge of secretary (urban development) besides secretary (higher education and technical education). A Nedunchezhiyan (2012) has been assigned as principal director of fire services, and Arun Kumar Mishra from Goa has been transferred to MCD.

Suneel Anchipaka (2014), joining the Delhi government after transfer from Goa, will hold the post of special commissioner, trade and taxes, added the order.

Another Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer of the 2009 batch, Ramesh Verma, transferred from Goa will be posted as chairman of Delhi State Subordinate Services Selection Board with additional charge of director union territories civil services, said another order.