Over four lakh students apply for admission into AUD via CUET-UG

New Delhi: More than four lakh students have applied for admission into BR Ambedkar University’s 18 undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test for the 2023-24 academic session, officials said on Monday.



The university has 1,123 undergraduate seats.

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said during a press conference, “BR Ambedkar University has received 4,72,357 (4.72 lakh) applications through CUET-UG for admission into undergraduate programmes...”

Students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have to register on the university’s portal. The university opened the registration process for the academic year on June 16. The application window will close on July 16.

However, not all 4.72 lakh applicants have only applied for admission into BR Ambedkar University. These aspirants have chosen the university as one of their preferences.

The officials informed that even those who have not chosen the university as a preference while registering for CUET can also apply.

Based on the number of applications, BR Ambedkar University is the fourth most sought-after university in the country. The list is headed by Delhi University.

Admissions into the university will be based on the CUET and the programme selection window will open after the declaration of results.

During Monday’s press meet, Lather also launched a brochure of the programmes.

“There is great demand among the students for the BR Ambedkar University. However, the number of seats is limited due to space crunch,” an official said. “Many infrastructure projects are in the pipeline and maybe soon we will be able to increase the number of seats. The expansion of the university is long-awaited,” another official said.

They said the university is also awaiting the construction of new campuses so that the number of seats can be increased.

The number of applications received this year is 2.61 per cent higher than the last.

“Last year, we received 4,60,363 (4.60 lakh) applications for the 18 programmes through CUET-UG. This year, according to the Samarth eGov Suite Admission Portal, 4,72,357 applicants have opted for BR Ambedkar University as an option,” one of the officials said.

There are 917 seats, excluding supernumerary ones, across the 18 undergraduate programmes. Of the supernumerary seats, 15 per cent are reserved for foreign students, 18 each for single-girl children, Kashmiri migrants, CCA and sports quota students.

The university also reserves 85 per cent of seats for students from the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The application process is divided into four stages. Students first have to register and submit their basic details. After the declaration of CUET results, they will be able to fill in their academic details, select the programme and pay the non-refundable application fee.

The third stage is the announcement of a merit list.

“The merit will be calculated by considering the CUET score obtained in the combination of subjects, as announced for (the respective) programmes,” an official said.

“Students offered admission will be informed by communicating on their registered email and SMS and will be asked to register for the programme by paying fees on successful verification of documents. This will be the fourth stage,” said the official.