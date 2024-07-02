Over a dozen students detained while attempting to march to Parl

NEW DELHI: Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament on Tuesday to protest against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams. The students belonging to different outfits under the banner “India against NTA” gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station here and started raising “anti-NTA” slogans.

Carrying posters and banners with slogans like “sack Union Education Minister” and “NTA must go” written over them, the students staged demonstration against the reported incidents of paper leak and corruption in the medical entrance exam, besides others. The Delhi Police detained the protesting students while they tried to march towards the Parliament.

After a press conference at the Press Club, students marched from Patel Chowk metro station towards the Parliament, resulting in over a dozen detentions, according to a police officer. Various student groups under “India against NTA” have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for seven days against alleged rigging in NTA exams like NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET. They plan another “Sansad Gherao” march on Wednesday, demanding the NTA’s dissolution among

other demands.