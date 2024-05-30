Over 98% clear class 10 and 12 exams in NDMC, Navyug schools

NEW DELHI: NDMC and Navyug schools achieved a remarkable overall pass percentage of 98.61% for class 10 and 98.68% for class 12, announced NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

He praised the results as a testament to the quality of education offered in these schools.

Upadhyay reiterated NDMC’s commitment to maintaining the student-to-teacher ratio as per NEP guidelines and increasing enrollment, particularly of girls.

Currently, 1,027 teachers fill 1,320 vacancies.

The initiative includes installing CCTV cameras, distributing tablets, upgrading computer labs, and establishing smart classrooms.

Additionally, NDMC focuses on holistic student development, offering coaching in various sports to 525 students with 24 part-time sports coaches.