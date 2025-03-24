Over 9.6K challans issued for missing number plates

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 9,847 challans between January 1 and March 20, and collecting fines totalling Rs 94.85 lakh. Of these, 9,614 challans were issued for vehicles without number plates, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 71.55 lakh, while 233 challans were issued for the use of pressure horns, leading to fines of Rs 23.30 lakh.

The enforcement drive, conducted under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, aims to enhance road safety, streamline traffic management, and ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Officials stated that driving without a proper number plate not only violates the law but also poses a significant security risk, as it makes it difficult to identify vehicles involved in crimes or traffic violations. To address this, police have urged all vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), which contain security features that prevent tampering and help law enforcement track vehicles more effectively.

Authorities have also warned against the use of pressure horns, which cause excessive noise pollution and contribute to chaotic road conditions. Gurugram Police has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting regular enforcement drives to deter violations and improve public safety. The department has urged residents to follow traffic regulations not only to avoid penalties but also to contribute to a safer and more organised road environment.