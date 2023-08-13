Over 92,000 cases reported to DCW helpline in past one year

New Delhi: Over 92,000 cases were reported to the Delhi Commission For Women on its helpline in the past year, with domestic violence cases topping the chart followed by conflicts with neighbours.



The findings were shared by an annual report on the Delhi Commission For Women’s (DCW) helpline number released by its chief Swati Maliwal here on Saturday.

The commission has received over 6.0 lakh calls on its helpline over the past one year through which 92,004 unique cases have been registered on 181 Helpline of DCW, Maliwal said. It has also received over 11,000 complaints from other states, she added.

According to the report, DCW’s 24X7 toll-free helpline received over 40 lakh calls in seven years and 6,30,288 calls from July 2022 to July this year.

Over the past year, the panel received the maximum number of rape complaints from Burari, the report said.

Of all the complaints received on the helpline, domestic violence topped the chart with 38,342 cases, followed by 9,516 cases of conflict with neighbours, 5,895 of rape and sexual harassment, 3,647 of POCSO, 4,229 of kidnapping, and 3,558 cybercrime, it added.

The commission has also received 1,552 missing complaints on its 181 Helpline.

Data recorded over the past year also shows that the DCW received the maximum helpline cases from the Narela area at 2,976 complaints, followed by 1,651 from Bhalswa Dairy, 1,523 from Burari, 1,371 from Kalyanpuri and 1,221 from the Jahangirpuri area.

The top five areas from where cases of rape and sexual harassment got reported to the helpline are -- 175 cases from Burari, 167 from Narela, 105 from Govindpuri, 89 from Uttam Nagar and 86 from Sultanpuri.