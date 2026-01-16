Over 9,000 deaths due to respiratory diseases in Capital

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2024, up from 8,801 in 2023, continuing an upward trend seen over the past few years, according latest official data released by the Delhi government.

Common types of respiratory diseases include asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer and Tuberclosis, often causing breathing related issues.

Circulatory diseases were found to the top most cause of death in 2024, followed by infectious and parasitic diseases. The overall death rate in the national capital also showed a rise.

The total number of deaths in Delhi rose to 1,39,480 in 2024, compared to 1,32,391 deaths recorded the previous year. Of these, 85,391 were males, 54,051 were females, and 38 were classified under other genders. Of these, 90,883 deaths were medically certified. The national capital has slightly improved on Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which was recorded

at 22.4 per 1000 live births which was 23.61 in 2023. IMR is a measure of deaths of infants under one year old.

According to the latest data, 21,262 deaths were due to circulatory disease — common types include choked artery, stroke and heart failure. In 2023, this number was 15,714.

The second most common cause of death in the national capital at 16,060 was infectious and parasitic disease, usually spreading due to bacteria, virus and fungi, often via contaminated food and water.

Such type of deaths saw a drop from the previous year recorded at 20,781.

A total of 3,06,459 live births were recorded in the city in 2024, which was 8,628 less than the previous year, the documents added.

The birth rate in 2024 was recorded at 14, down from 14.66 in 2023, while the death rate has increased from 6.16 in 2023 to 6.37 in 2024, the data showed. Birth and death rates are counted per 1,000 persons of a given place.

Delhi’s population is projected to rise to 2.65 crore in the next 10 years by 2036. According to data, 99.1 per cent of people under five years of age have a birth certificate.