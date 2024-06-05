Over 90% candidates in Delhi lose security deposits

NEW DELHI: As many as 148 out of 162 (91 per cent) candidates on Delhi’s seven seats have lost their security deposits in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission.

In Chandani Chowk 23, New Delhi 15, South Delhi 20, East Delhi 18, West Delhi 22, North East Delhi 26 and North West Delhi 24 candidates forfeited their deposit.

According to the Election Commission’s rules, a candidate has to achieve at least one-sixth (16.67 per cent) of the total polled votes in the constituency, to retain the security deposit, which is Rs 25,000 for general and 12,500 for schedule caste candidates.

The ruling AAP in Delhi was contesting in alliance with the Congress, with four-three formula in Delhi.

However, the BJP has made a clean sweep in all seven seats in Delhi.

In all seven seats, except the winners (BJP) and runners-up (AAP-Congress alliance), all the remaining contenders failed to save their security deposit at each seat.

The candidates of the BSP, which was contesting on all seven seats, remained on the third position.

Except 14 (winners and runners-up), none of the other candidates managed to cross the figure of 20,000 votes. Ashok Kumar Gupta, an Independent candidate from Chandani Chowk, secured just 140 votes, which is the lowest in the tally of votes in all seven

constituencies.