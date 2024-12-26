‘Over 84,000 pollution complaints filed on Green Delhi App in 2024’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has received a staggering 84,765 complaints related to pollution through its Green Delhi App this year, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) accounting for the highest number of grievances. The app, which was launched in 2020 to tackle pollution-related issues, allows residents to report complaints by uploading photos or videos, tagging locations, and specifying the nature of the problem.

According to the latest data from the Green Delhi App, the MCD registered 54,878 complaints, of which 46,279 (84.33 per cent) have been resolved. However, 8,599 complaints remain unresolved. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported 12,327 complaints, resolving 10,803 (87.64 per cent), while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) received 4,795 complaints, with 4,424 (92.26 per cent) being addressed.

In addition to these agencies, other departments such as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Revenue Department, and the Delhi Jal Board have also handled significant numbers of complaints. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department resolved 91.98 per cent of its 2,032 complaints, while the Delhi Jal Board addressed 97.94 per cent of 3,056 complaints. The Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recorded 362 and 564 complaints, respectively.

Despite these efforts, 10,656 complaints are classified as overdue, with the MCD responsible for 8,322 of these pending cases. This has raised concerns about the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanisms, especially as air quality in the city continues to deteriorate.

In November, Delhi faced its most severe air pollution levels of the year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous 491. The pollution control authority classified the air quality as “severe plus,” posing significant health risks to residents. In response, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared the situation a “medical emergency” and implemented a series of urgent measures, including closing schools, halting construction activities, and restricting vehicle movements to mitigate the crisis.

The Green Delhi App has become a crucial tool in monitoring pollution-related issues, with users able to track updates on their submissions. However, the large volume of complaints, combined with a significant number of unresolved cases, highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing the city’s pollution crisis.

Despite these setbacks, the Delhi government continues its push for improvements. “We are committed to resolving these issues and improving air quality in the city,” Atishi said, acknowledging the ongoing efforts but also urging quicker action from the civic agencies involved. As the city grapples with severe pollution, residents continue to rely on the app to report problems, hoping for more timely resolutions in the future.