Over 80,000 MT of silt removed: MCD

New Delhi: More than 80,000 metric tonnes of silt have been removed from 466-km of drains in the city and with this, the target of the first phase of the de-silting operation has been achieved, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday. De-silting has been completed for 713 drains, which are four feet or more in depth, across the 12 zones of the civic body, according to a statement.

In addition to these, of the 22 drains that are set to be transferred to the irrigation and flood control department, 14 were taken up in the MCD’s de-silting operation.

Of these 14 drains, 12 such as the Sweeper Colony Drain, Magazine Drain, Civil Military Drain, Moat Drain (Vijay Ghat), ISBT Drain (Qudsia Bagh and Mori Gate), and Kailash Nagar Drain and Shastri Park Drain (on the eastern bank of the Yamuna) have been cleaned, the MCD statement said. The MCD had set a target of June 30 to complete the first phase of de-silting of drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season. On June 28, Delhi was brought on its knees after monsoon showers hit the national capital inundating most parts, including upscale areas.