Over 600 join DLF Midtown’s ‘Freedom Run’ to mark I-Day

New Delhi: The 79th Independence Day was marked at DLF One Midtown with the annual “Freedom Run,” drawing more than 600 participants from the residential community. The run began at 7 a.m. from the main gate on Shivaji Marg, with residents of all ages running, jogging, or walking in a show of unity and enthusiasm.

The event, a long-standing Independence Day tradition for DLF communities, was first launched at DLF5 in Gurugram before being extended to other locations, including Midtown. While the day celebrated national pride, organisers said the run also aimed to promote fitness and wellbeing

among residents. Following the race, the national flag was hoisted within the premises, accompanied by cultural activities and interactive sessions for families. The morning’s programme sought to capture both the celebratory and reflective spirit of the occasion. Participants described the Freedom Run as more than a sporting event. “It is a reminder of our shared history and the liberties we enjoy,” said one resident, adding that the run fostered both physical vitality and a sense of belonging. She said the strong turnout reflected the community’s shared values of fitness, harmony, and respect for the nation’s journey. The sight of hundreds moving together through the complex created a striking image of collective participation. Residents said the motto “Viksit Bharat” – a developed India – resonated with the day’s spirit, emphasising a commitment to the country’s progress.

The celebration blended patriotism and camaraderie, honouring independence heroes while promoting unity and aspirations for a prosperous future.