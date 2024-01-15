Over 5,000 people visit Delhi’s ‘Baansera’ park for kite festival

New Delhi: More than 5,000 people visited the sustainability-themed bamboo park ‘Baansera’ here to celebrate the two-day international kite festival that ended on Sunday, officials said.



The ‘Patang Utsav’ organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday. They said people came out in large numbers with their families on the second day of the festival at ‘Baansera’ in the Sarai Kale Khan area on the banks of river Yamuna.

According to Raj Niwas officials, over 5,000 people visited the park to celebrate the kite festival, and all tickets were sold out by the second day.

The festival’s success has also opened the way for the DDA to organise more such events at different sites in the city, a senior official said. The officials said that cultural performances such as Bhangra, Garba, Ghoomar, and Bihu were also a big hit at the event.

The festival also saw over 30 kite enthusiasts from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Lakshadweep, and Gujarat exhibit their skills.

Kites of various shapes, sizes, and colours, including those themed on the Indian national flag, trains, and eagles, were flown during the festival.

The festival also had major attractions like a theme pavilion displaying the history of kites in the form of a gallery, food stalls, and an exclusive kids’ zone.

Besides, handcraft stalls from various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh, were put up during the festival. A ‘Plant Bazaar’ was also set up for people to buy plants.

Besides Saxena and other dignitaries, foreign envoys and diplomats from countries like Seychelles, Mongolia, Mali, Burundi, Bolivia, Niger, Austria, Maldives, Libya and Peru also participated in the festival, the official said. The event was planned as a recreational opportunity for people to visit along with their families to enjoy festivals on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Maghi, Uttarayani, and Pongal, he added.