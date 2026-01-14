Over 500 nabbed as police launch multi-state crackdown

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested more than 500 individuals in a massive pre–Republic Day security sweep against organised crime syndicates under Operation Gang-Bust 2026.

Carried out from 8 pm on January 9 to 8 pm on January 11, the operation aimed to dismantle criminal networks operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Senior officers said it was an “all boots on the ground” exercise to detect, detain and prosecute wanted, suspected and proclaimed offenders linked to major and minor gangs.

A key objective was also to prevent anti-national or terror elements from exploiting organised crime networks to disrupt national events. Over 9,000 personnel from district units, the Crime Branch and the Special Cell were deployed in coordinated raids across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Within 48 hours, police registered 690 FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, NDPS Act, Delhi Excise Act, Gambling Act and other laws. Recoveries included 122 firearms, 189 knives, 129 rounds of ammunition, over 117 kg of narcotics, more than 28,000 quarters of illicit liquor, psychotropic substances, vehicles, mobile phones and cash exceeding Rs 25.7 lakh.

Police said shooters and active members of several notorious gangs, along with operatives of minor gangs, were arrested. The operation was closely supervised by senior officers. Officials said the drive builds on sustained action over the past four months against organised crime and that such measures will continue to ensure public safety and secure major national events.