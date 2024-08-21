Over 46,000 students get admission into Delhi University in first round

Our correspondent

NEW DELHI: More than 46,000 students have secured admissions to Delhi University’s 71,600 undergraduate seats in the first round, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The classes for the academic year 2024-45 for undergraduate (UG) students will commence on August 29.

Around 11,224 students have “freezed” their course and college combinations, indicating they are taking additional time to finalise their decisions, it said.

Meanwhile, 27,613 students have opted for an upgrade, meaning they have applied to change the college and course preferences allotted by the university, it added. In the first round, which concludes at 4.59 pm on Wednesday, a total of 83,678 students accepted the college and course combinations offered by DU, the statement said.

Of these, as of 5 pm on Tuesday, 46,171 students have confirmed their admissions by paying the required fees, it said. Students have until August 21 to pay the fees online and secure their admission.

The university extended offers to 97,387 students in the first round.

On August 22, Delhi University will display a list of vacant seats on the dashboard of the candidates after the first round. The second round of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) of the university for the academic session 2024-25 will commence with this.

During this phase, students will have the opportunity to re-order the higher preferences of their college and course combinations. The window to make this change will begin at 5 pm on August 22, right after the declaration of the vacant seats and will be allowed till 4.59 pm on August 23. The last date to make online payment and secure admissions in the second round is August 30 till 4.59 pm. with agency inputs