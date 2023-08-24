Over 450 QRTs of police part of security arrangements for G20

Elaborate security arrangements will be put in place across Delhi for the G20 Summit with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams of police as well as disaster management units at the summit venue, designated hotels and routes to be taken by dignitaries, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is leading the charge of tackling emergency situations during the summit to be held at Pragati Maidan on September 8-10, a Raj Niwas official said.

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security plans with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams and PCR vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery in and around the airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and along the routes to be taken by the dignitaries and delegates, they said.

A total of seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations including four hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and IARI-PUSA.

The security arrangements will be further augmented at these venues through deployment of QRTs, ambulances and fire-fighting personnel besides National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams,

they added.

As many as 11 QRTs, 24 ambulances and three fire tenders will be deployed at Pragati Maidan where the newly built international convention centre will be the venue of the summit.

In addition to the fire tenders, two additional units comprising a sky lift with hydraulic platform and a fire-fighting robot will be stationed at the summit venue throughout the duration of the event.

Ten QRTs, four ambulances and four fire tenders will be stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the plan, a total of 402 QRTs and PCR vans will be deployed along the 61 roads that have been identified to be used during the G20 Summit. Each of the 23 hotels where dignitaries and delegates will stay will be covered by a QRT each, officials said.

The lieutenant governor who is monitoring preparations for the summit, in a recent review meeting, asked for putting in place a contingency plan to deal with heavy waterlogging around Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and some other strategic areas, in case of heavy downpour in the city during the summit.