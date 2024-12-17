Over 400 criminals arrested ahead of Assembly polls in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: In preparation for upcoming Assembly elections and to curb rising incidents of violence and criminal activity, the North-West district of Delhi Police launched ‘Operation Crackdown’, arresting 415 criminals including 81 proclaimed offenders.

The initiative, aimed at tackling specific crimes and improving law and order, has achieved significant milestones.

During the operation, a total of 415 wanted criminals were apprehended, including 81 individuals declared Proclaimed Offenders (PO) or Proclaimed Persons (PP).

Special operations targeted those involved in theft, robbery, and other severe offenses. Ten parole jumpers out of 26 in the district were also arrested.

The operation identified and detained 21 individuals connected to organised crimes such as bootlegging, narcotics, gambling, and street crimes.

A dedicated campaign against drugs resulted in the arrest of 61 individuals across 61 cases. Police verified the records of 140 individuals previously involved in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police detained 53 wanted juveniles, including 18 involved in heinous crimes.