Over 40 lakh opt for power subsidy in city

New Delhi: More than 40 lakh of the national Capital's 57.60 lakh domestic power consumers have applied for subsidies under the Delhi government's free electricity scheme till Tuesday, government data showed. The data also showed 47 lakh consumers received subsidies when consumers didn't need to apply for the scheme.

The Delhi government revamped its subsidy scheme to make it mandatory for domestic consumers to apply to avail of the benefit. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that from October, only those consumers who apply for power subsidy would get it.

As of Tuesday evening, 40,28,915 consumers have applied for the subsidy. These include 9.88 lakh consumers of BSES Yamuna Power Limited, 18.28 lakh BSES Rajdhani Power Limited consumers and 11.28 lakh Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited consumers.