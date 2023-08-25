Over 4 lakh students switched from private to govt schools: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the latest Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) in Kohat Enclave. The school is designed to cater to high-end 21st century skills and humanities and is set to inspire a new generation of students.



The four-storey school complex boasts an impressive infrastructure. It features 50 spacious classrooms, nine cutting-edge laboratories, two expansive libraries, offices, staff rooms, activity rooms, and world-class sports facilities. It has elevator access and toilet blocks on every floor, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all students.

The overwhelming demand for admissions has underscored the commitment to providing world-class education. Atishi revealed that when entries open for Delhi Government’s Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence, they receive over 90,000 applications for just 4,400 seats.

“The magnificent school building here is an inspiration for the children. By studying well here and working hard, they can also become individuals who will create such excellent government schools for other children in the future,” she said.

She also highlighted the remarkable transformation of Delhi’s government schools under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, Delhi government schools were in shambles, she added.

“Today, we are witnessing the results of these efforts. For the past seven years, the board results of Delhi government schools have surpassed those of private schools,” Atishi added.

Delhi is the only state where parents move their children from private to government schools. The minister

revealed that over 4 lakh students have transitioned from private schools to Delhi government schools in the past few years.

The inauguration of the ASoSE represents another milestone in Delhi’s Education Revolution.