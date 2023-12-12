‘Over 35,000 stray dogs sterilised from Apr-Oct’

New Delhi: More than 35,000 stray dogs were sterilised from April-October, while over 1,100 monkeys were caught and sent to the Asola Bhati Mines sanctuary in Delhi in the same period, civic authorities have said.



Presenting its budget estimate for the next fiscal year on December 9, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) shared details of the action taken by its veterinary department in the current financial year. To control population of stray dogs, the civic agency is sterilising them with the help of NGOs and private veterinarians, reads the text of the budget speech. The MCD said 35,161 stray dogs have been sterilised from April to October this year. It added that it targets to sterilise 80,000 dogs by the end of this financial year. For anti-rabies vaccination, special camps were set up in 12 areas, the corporation added.

Dog sterilisation is currently being carried out at 16 centres in the city, and four new centres will soon be opened, according to civic authorities.

The MCD added that 1,118 monkeys were caught from April to October and sent to the Asola Bhati Mines sanctuary of the Delhi govt. A total of 9,391 stray cattle were impounded and sent to gaushalas.