Over 34,000 held, huge seizures of cash, liquor and drugs: Cops

NEW DELHI: As the polls have just gone by, it has been known that the enforcement agencies have cracked down on illegal activities and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the period of elections held from January 7 to February 4, 2025. 1,092 cases under MCC were lodged, and extensive seizures were made so that free and fair elections took place. During the drive, officials seized 475 unlicensed firearms and 534 cartridges, arresting 496 people. To check the illegal distribution of alcohol, officials confiscated 1,14,211.87 litres of illicit liquor and arrested 1,404 persons. A significant jolt was dealt to the drug trade when the agencies seized 196.602 kilograms of drugs, worth more than Rs 77.9 crore, along with 1,200 illegal injections. Consequently, 177 persons were caught.

The amount of money kept unaccounted also came under the scanner, with the authorities seizing Rs 11.6 crore in cash, besides seizing 0.850 kg of gold and 37.396 kg of silver.

Preemptive measures and legal action taken against the candidates under various provisions led to the arrest of 34,746 people. This massive crackdown was a significant act that strengthened the operation against electoral malpractices and law and order during the elections. As the polling now has been completed, the authorities are continuing their investigations to demolish all networks involved in illegal activities.