Over 3,300 dengue cases in Delhi, nearly 1,150 in November

New Delhi: Over 1,100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital in the first three-and-a-half weeks of November, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease to more than 3,300 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Monday.



In October, 1,238 cases were logged.

The dengue infection tally stood at 3,044 till November 18, and 279 more cases have been recorded since then till November 25.

The city has also recorded 230 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya this year, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Of the total of 3,323 reported cases, 693 were logged in September.

In 2017, the city logged 4,645 cases in the January 1-November 25 period, the report stated.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue claimed 23 lives, the report said.

In 2015, the city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July, and 75 in August.